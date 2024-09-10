Quest Partners LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 435.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 9,273.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth $189,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average of $72.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROCK

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.