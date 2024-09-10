Quest Partners LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 197,566.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Celanese by 3,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $605,459.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,754 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Up 0.3 %

Celanese stock opened at $120.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $110.76 and a twelve month high of $172.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.58.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.41%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

