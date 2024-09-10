Quest Partners LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 273.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,845 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWS. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of News by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 193,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 108,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth about $7,919,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 171,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Trading Down 0.0 %

NWS opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 76.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.36.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.