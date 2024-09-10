Quest Partners LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 320.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,258 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $934,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,102,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. Lazard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average of $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.40 million. Lazard had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 41.78%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is -571.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 46,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $1,853,040.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,936,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,836,857.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $99,969.99. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,727,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,403,427.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 46,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $1,853,040.33. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,936,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,836,857.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 429,604 shares of company stock worth $19,873,736. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Lazard Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

