Quest Partners LLC Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 155.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 112.6% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $107.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.30 and a 200 day moving average of $94.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

