Quest Partners LLC Increases Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 276.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,818 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 65.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 884 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.0 %

PFGC stock opened at $71.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $4,669,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,085,312.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $294,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at $749,644.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,085,312.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,500 shares of company stock worth $7,426,075. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

