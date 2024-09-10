Quest Partners LLC Increases Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 144.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,784 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $101.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average of $86.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.78. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.91 and a 1 year high of $105.72.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $390.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.96 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 14.23%. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on UMBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UMBF

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other news, Director Tamara Peterman acquired 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.56 per share, with a total value of $39,425.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,440.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $704,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,681,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,153,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Peterman purchased 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.56 per share, for a total transaction of $39,425.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,407 shares in the company, valued at $737,440.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,439. 8.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.