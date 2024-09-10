Quest Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 52.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,982,000 after buying an additional 38,696 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,493,000 after buying an additional 54,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A. Leslie Ludwig acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,465.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EGBN opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $635.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.34. Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $175.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

EGBN has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 9th.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

