Quest Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 1,642.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Tennant worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNC. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 1,272.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 290.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Tennant stock opened at $90.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.00. Tennant has a one year low of $72.81 and a one year high of $124.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tennant will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

