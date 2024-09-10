Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth $675,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth $3,357,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth $255,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.69. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $281,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

PPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

