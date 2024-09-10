Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 70.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visteon

In related news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $431,166.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,039.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visteon Stock Performance

NASDAQ VC opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $95.40 and a twelve month high of $143.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Baird R W cut Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

