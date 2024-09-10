Quest Partners LLC Purchases 101,694 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 887.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,694 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 24.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 78,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 427,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.7 %

Antero Midstream stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 112.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $343,127.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,791.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AM shares. StockNews.com cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

