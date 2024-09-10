Quest Partners LLC Purchases 14,658 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1,066.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,503,000. Morton Community Bank grew its position in shares of Entergy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 32,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 58,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy stock opened at $122.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.73.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $2,310,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,140,475.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,241.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $2,310,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,140,475.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,638 shares of company stock worth $4,712,446. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.04.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

