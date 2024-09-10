Quest Partners LLC Purchases 16,858 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Quest Partners LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 690.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,858 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 305.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.74 and its 200 day moving average is $94.69. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $108.68.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $700,422.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.61.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

