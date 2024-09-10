Quest Partners LLC Purchases 1,769 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Quest Partners LLC raised its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,317,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,200,000 after buying an additional 198,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $154,983,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in TopBuild by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after buying an additional 130,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in TopBuild by 21.1% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,929,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,041,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $360.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $405.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $217.08 and a 52-week high of $495.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.78.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BLD

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.