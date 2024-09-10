Quest Partners LLC Purchases 82,571 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 113,111.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,644 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,571 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $372.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

In other Simmons First National news, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $76,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Simmons First National news, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $76,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $190,352.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,909.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,700 shares of company stock worth $728,952 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

