Quest Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000. Quest Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Hub Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Hub Group by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Hub Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Hub Group Stock Performance

HUBG stock opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.94. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

About Hub Group

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.