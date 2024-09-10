Quest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 15,026 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,026 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,991,000 after buying an additional 569,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,315,000 after purchasing an additional 517,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,297,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,183,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 5,304.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,418,000 after acquiring an additional 223,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

AWI opened at $120.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.31. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.35 and a 52 week high of $134.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

