Quest Partners LLC Raises Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 275,500.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Balchem in the second quarter worth $531,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Balchem by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Balchem during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 1.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Balchem

In other news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total value of $1,395,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,627. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $167.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.30. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $234.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BCPC

Balchem Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.