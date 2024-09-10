Quest Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Quest Partners LLC raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 130,804.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,085 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 320.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,367,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,004,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CMS Energy by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,456,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,731,000 after acquiring an additional 883,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMS

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

CMS opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.40. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $69.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.55.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.