Quest Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 148.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the second quarter worth approximately $4,315,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,086 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 8,788.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 4.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MMS stock opened at $86.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.91. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $93.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

