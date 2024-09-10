Quest Partners LLC Sells 1,736 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Quest Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 84.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 77.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In other news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,168.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

PG&E Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:PCG opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.01.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

