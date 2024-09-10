Quest Partners LLC Sells 997 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Quest Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Hess by 4.8% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 125,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 32.8% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 214.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 61,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,145,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth about $3,389,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.46.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $128.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.27. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $125.89 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

