Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.4% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 47,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.1% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 120,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on O

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $63.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.59%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.