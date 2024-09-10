Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Saia (SAIA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) in the last few weeks:

9/6/2024 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $479.00 to $481.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $416.00 to $418.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $410.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Saia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $480.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $443.00 to $460.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $575.00 to $515.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $500.00 to $480.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $475.00 to $416.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $445.00 to $400.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $575.00 to $480.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $501.00 to $555.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA opened at $410.82 on Tuesday. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.26 and a 12-month high of $628.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $418.65 and a 200-day moving average of $469.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $823.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,505,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,465,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Saia by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,069,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,559,000 after acquiring an additional 149,074 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Saia by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 869,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $412,566,000 after acquiring an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Saia by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 817,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $358,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 708,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,425,000 after purchasing an additional 45,155 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

