Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $136.56

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.56 ($1.79) and traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.66). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 129 ($1.69), with a volume of 36,836 shares traded.

Redcentric Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £203.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,450.00 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 137.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Get Redcentric alerts:

Redcentric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Redcentric’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redcentric

Redcentric Company Profile

In other news, insider David Senior sold 39,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.73), for a total transaction of £52,229.76 ($68,300.98). Company insiders own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redcentric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcentric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.