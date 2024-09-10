Reddit, Inc.’s (NYSE:RDDT) Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 17th

Reddit’s (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, September 17th. Reddit had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 21st. The total size of the offering was $748,000,000 based on an initial share price of $34.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDDT. Loop Capital raised shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Reddit from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Reddit from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of Reddit stock opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. Reddit has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $78.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.47.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Reddit’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Reddit will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reddit news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 45,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $2,473,119.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,597.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Porter Gale sold 15,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $790,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,933.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 45,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $2,473,119.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,597.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,373 shares of company stock worth $11,095,284.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDDT. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at $63,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter valued at $79,000.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

