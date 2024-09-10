Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $639,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,144.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $769.19 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,114.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,021.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total value of $1,596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,561 shares of company stock valued at $13,095,105 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price (up from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,109.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.