Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,015.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on REGN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,109.70.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN opened at $1,144.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,114.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,021.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $769.19 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $126.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total value of $1,596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total value of $1,596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,561 shares of company stock valued at $13,095,105 over the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.