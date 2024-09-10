Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Braze, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Braze in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Braze’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Braze stock opened at $36.28 on Monday. Braze has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Braze by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 29.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Braze by 149.9% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,963 shares in the company, valued at $9,128,310.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,618 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $92,232.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,428.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,128,310.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,925. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

