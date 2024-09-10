Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.76

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $2.11. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 13,671 shares changing hands.

Research Frontiers Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $69.72 million, a P/E ratio of -41.60 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Research Frontiers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REFR. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Research Frontiers by 476.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Research Frontiers by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 922,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 59,970 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Research Frontiers by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

