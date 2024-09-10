Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $74.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Genuity Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.07.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $67.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.44. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $61.77 and a one year high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 30.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,594.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,594.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,711,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,393,264,000 after buying an additional 466,929 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,876,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,146,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $965,049,000 after acquiring an additional 141,468 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,520,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $811,907,000 after acquiring an additional 536,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 15.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,732,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,398,000 after purchasing an additional 773,783 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

