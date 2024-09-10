Reviewing Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) and Banco Itau Chile Spon (NASDAQ:ITCLY)

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) and Banco Itau Chile Spon (NASDAQ:ITCLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Grupo Supervielle and Banco Itau Chile Spon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Supervielle 0 1 0 0 2.00 Banco Itau Chile Spon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grupo Supervielle currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.68%. Given Grupo Supervielle’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Supervielle is more favorable than Banco Itau Chile Spon.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Supervielle 5.64% 19.03% 3.40% Banco Itau Chile Spon 10.54% 10.65% 0.91%

Dividends

This table compares Grupo Supervielle and Banco Itau Chile Spon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Grupo Supervielle pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Banco Itau Chile Spon pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Grupo Supervielle pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Itau Chile Spon pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grupo Supervielle and Banco Itau Chile Spon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Supervielle $4.88 billion N/A $196.14 million $1.05 7.38 Banco Itau Chile Spon $3.99 billion 0.50 $423.68 million $0.66 4.70

Banco Itau Chile Spon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grupo Supervielle. Banco Itau Chile Spon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Supervielle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Banco Itau Chile Spon shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grupo Supervielle beats Banco Itau Chile Spon on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees. The company also provides foreign trade and cash management; advisory services; treasury services; insurance products comprising life, home, personal accidents, technology, ATMs, protected bag, and protected content; and asset management and other services, as well as operates as a digital online broker. It operates through a network of bank branches, ATMs, and self-service terminals, as well as ATMs with biometric identification. The company was formerly known as Inversiones y Participaciones S.A. and changed its name to Grupo Supervielle S.A. in November 2008. Grupo Supervielle S.A. was founded in 1887 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Banco Itau Chile Spon

Banco Ita? Chile provides banking services principally in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction and retail, private, companies and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. Banco Ita? Chile, formerly known as Ita? Corpbanca, is based in Santiago, Chile.

