RH (RH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. RH has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RH to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RH stock opened at $241.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.57 and a 200-day moving average of $266.14. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $354.86. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 66.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.42.

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.25.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

