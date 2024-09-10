Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 5,869 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,095 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $16,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $76,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,773,027.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,991 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,269. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 1.2 %

LPX opened at $93.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.04 and its 200 day moving average is $85.52.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

