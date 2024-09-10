RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 345.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,455 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 86.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 125,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 58,002 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,816,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,848,000 after buying an additional 87,414 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,554,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,373,000 after buying an additional 232,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 44.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 55,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Compass Point downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.69.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.70. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.25). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $369.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

