Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stake Boosted by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 219.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 9.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 129,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 392.8% during the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $476,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,491,182.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,620.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $476,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721,603 shares in the company, valued at $356,491,182.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,113 shares of company stock valued at $22,730,599 in the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RBLX opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The company had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

