Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$166.00 to C$167.00. The company traded as high as C$166.53 and last traded at C$166.19, with a volume of 454719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$164.08.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RY. Argus upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$166.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$161.57.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RY

Insider Buying and Selling

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.00, for a total value of C$2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,125. In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.00, for a total value of C$2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,125. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 74,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.59, for a total value of C$12,320,115.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,022 shares of company stock worth $20,982,560.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$236.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$153.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$143.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.95 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.27 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 28.67%.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.