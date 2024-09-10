Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 2.1 %

RPRX stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 32.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

