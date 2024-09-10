SAB Biotherapeutics’ (SABS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SABS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SABS opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. SAB Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $10.50.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.34. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,450.14% and a negative return on equity of 94.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABS. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,259,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,310,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,310,000. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

