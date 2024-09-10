Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,585,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.46% of Sally Beauty worth $38,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth about $64,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 16.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 29.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty Stock Down 2.1 %

Sally Beauty stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SBH

Sally Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.