Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. Approximately 2,254,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 3,666,215 shares.The stock last traded at $44.59 and had previously closed at $44.02.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,433,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,974 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,149 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,930,000 after acquiring an additional 500,400 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,228,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,225,000 after acquiring an additional 243,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.28 and a beta of 1.50.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.
