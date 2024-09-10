SAP (ETR:SAP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $180.89

SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €180.89 ($198.78) and traded as high as €193.70 ($212.86). SAP shares last traded at €190.72 ($209.58), with a volume of 1,563,474 shares.

SAP Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $225.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €190.95 and its 200-day moving average price is €180.89.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

