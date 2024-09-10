SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in SAP by 892.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 1,270.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP during the first quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of SAP opened at $213.98 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $221.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

