Savant Capital LLC Acquires 6,261 Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.51% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 127.4% in the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA DFSI opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $433.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $35.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.53.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.