Savant Capital LLC Acquires 6,856 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 235.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 4,500.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.92.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $239.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.17. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,084.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

