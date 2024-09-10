Savant Capital LLC Acquires 7,579 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLTO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,429,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,869,000 after buying an additional 1,568,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Veralto by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,097,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,232,000 after purchasing an additional 553,021 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $528,018,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Veralto by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,178,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,948,000 after purchasing an additional 200,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $266,143,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,514,381.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,381.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $813,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,707. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.46.

Veralto stock opened at $109.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $112.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion and a PE ratio of 32.85.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

