Savant Capital LLC Buys 10,977 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 73.3% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 602.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $79.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus raised their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

