Savant Capital LLC Buys 131 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 94.2% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Nucor by 208.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Stock Up 1.6 %

NUE stock opened at $140.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.86.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

