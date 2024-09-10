Savant Capital LLC Buys 254 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 73,241 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN opened at $86.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.38. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $92.82.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Several analysts have commented on ALSN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

